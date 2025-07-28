Since its release on the Chinese mainland on July 25, director Shen Ao's historical drama "Dead to Rights" has garnered exceptional acclaim. As of today, the film has grossed 479 million yuan (US$66.8 million) at the box office in just four days, while maintaining an impressive 8.6 out of 10 rating from 87,702 reviews on film review platform Douban.

The film draws from authentic photographic evidence of Japanese military atrocities during the Nanjing Massacre in the 1930s, centering on a sanctuary called the Jixiang Photo Studio.

Initially focused on survival, the civilians sheltering there accidentally develop photographic proof of the massacre while processing film for a Japanese military photographer. Confronted with the brutality against their compatriots, they ultimately resolve to preserve the damning negatives.

The film also marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945). Rather than focusing only on the war, it adopts the unusual perspective of a photo studio, offering a touching narrative lens through ordinary lives.