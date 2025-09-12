Chinese scientists say they have developed a novel technique that could make cancer immunotherapy more precise and powerful.

The study, published on September 10 in scientific journal Nature, describes a strategy called PATCH (Proximity Amplification and Tagging of Cytotoxic Haptens). The method uses red light or ultrasound to "tag" tumor cells with artificial antigen signals, helping the body's immune system to recognize and destroy them.

Traditional immunotherapies often struggle because tumor cells don't display enough antigen signals for immune cells to detect. PATCH changes that. Researchers used a nanozyme that reacts to red light or ultrasound to generate clusters of artificial antigens directly on tumor cells. These tags are then linked to T-cells through a bispecific engager known as a BiTE, activating immune cells to the tumor and triggering an attack.

"In our mouse studies, tumors began shrinking after one or two days," said co-corresponding author Han Shuo, a researcher at the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). "With light or ultrasound, we can activate the reaction precisely where the tumor is – a kind of 'point-and-shoot' effect."

In animals, the PATCH approach not only eliminated treated tumors but also appeared to prompt the immune system to attack distant ones, a phenomenon known as the "Systemic immune activation." Researchers say it helped the body "remember" the same cancer, preventing relapse – a response similar to vaccination.

The authors caution the work is still in the early stages. The findings are limited to mice, and more research is needed before human trials. Still, they say the study is the first to turn a common lab tool for molecular mapping into a potential therapeutic weapon.

The research was co-led by the CAS and Zhongshan Hospital, with support from several national science programs.