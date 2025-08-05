Thirty young entrepreneurs from Latin American countries engaged in a wide range of exchange programs in Shanghai on August 4.
During their visit to the Shanghai Fosun Foundation and the Innovation Hub of Argentina (Shanghai), the young entrepreneurs, mostly in cutting-edge fields such as biotechnology, life sciences, and artificial intelligence, shared about their insights into new trends of doing business, and how mutual collaboration between China and Latin American countries might contribute to global prosperity.
"We have not only been to major cities like Beijing or Shanghai, but also to smaller cities like Yiwu, and they are really impressive. It has been a very good opportunity for us to understand really what is going on here," said Matias Peire, CEO and co-founder of GRIDX.
The delegation arrived in Shanghai on Sunday from Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, which is known for its thriving private enterprises. Prior to that, they attended the first "China-Latin America Young Entrepreneurs Exchange" in Beijing on July 28.
Peire said a whole new ecosystem is being created in Latin America, with scientists and entrepreneurs joining hands to launch a new generation of biotech companies, fired with the ambition to create a material transition in the world.
"So we've been doing this for the last decade, and now we want to start this process to really connect with the Chinese markets, to have partnerships here to connect with investors in China ... and to really partner with them and scale these solutions that we've been doing for the last few years," the Argentinian said.
He said the current trip has enabled him to think really long-term.
"We're working on building this bridge, and significantly deepen the relationship, because we know that there is very nice complement between Latin American and China, and we should really exploit this opportunity to create a long-term relationship."
The views were largely shared by Juan Carlos Soria, managing partner of SF500, which is purportedly about "Science driven Accelerator and Venture Capital."
"We think that there's a lot of match between what we do in Latin America and China's industrial innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem," Soria said.
He revealed that several companies were already engaging with their Chinese counterparts, in business or academia.
"We think that is just a little bit of what we could do together. With the innovation that's come from Argentina and Latin America, together with the scale and the power of the Chinese ecosystem, the potential for collaboration would be great."
Soria also cited the discrepancy of what he read in the papers back home, and what he saw here.
"It is completely different coming here and seeing it with your own eyes. And that's a general topic among our team of entrepreneurs, namely, the experience of being here changes what we had in mind about China," he noted.
The delegation, whose members are mostly from Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, was organized by Diego N Marcos, founder of the Civil Association for Argentina-China Cooperation.
Apparently, this event has created an efficient platform for outstanding young entrepreneurs from both China and Latin America to meet face-to-face, exchange ideas, share experiences, align resources and explore potential for further collaboration.
It also marks a solid step forward in facilitating China-Latin America people-to-people friendship and cooperation at the youth level.