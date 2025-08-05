Thirty young entrepreneurs from Latin American countries engaged in a wide range of exchange programs in Shanghai on August 4.

During their visit to the Shanghai Fosun Foundation and the Innovation Hub of Argentina (Shanghai), the young entrepreneurs, mostly in cutting-edge fields such as biotechnology, life sciences, and artificial intelligence, shared about their insights into new trends of doing business, and how mutual collaboration between China and Latin American countries might contribute to global prosperity.

"We have not only been to major cities like Beijing or Shanghai, but also to smaller cities like Yiwu, and they are really impressive. It has been a very good opportunity for us to understand really what is going on here," said Matias Peire, CEO and co-founder of GRIDX.

The delegation arrived in Shanghai on Sunday from Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, which is known for its thriving private enterprises. Prior to that, they attended the first "China-Latin America Young Entrepreneurs Exchange" in Beijing on July 28.

Peire said a whole new ecosystem is being created in Latin America, with scientists and entrepreneurs joining hands to launch a new generation of biotech companies, fired with the ambition to create a material transition in the world.

"So we've been doing this for the last decade, and now we want to start this process to really connect with the Chinese markets, to have partnerships here to connect with investors in China ... and to really partner with them and scale these solutions that we've been doing for the last few years," the Argentinian said.

He said the current trip has enabled him to think really long-term.

"We're working on building this bridge, and significantly deepen the relationship, because we know that there is very nice complement between Latin American and China, and we should really exploit this opportunity to create a long-term relationship."

The views were largely shared by Juan Carlos Soria, managing partner of SF500, which is purportedly about "Science driven Accelerator and Venture Capital."