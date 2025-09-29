The 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Tour landed in Shanghai's Chongming District over the weekend, bringing world-class basketball action to one of China's ecological islands.

FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali al-Thani said at the opening ceremony that it was a delight to see so many top 3x3 basketball players gather in China.

The event, held on September 27-28 at Wanda Plaza in Chongming, featured 14 top men's teams from around the world, including the top seed, Team UB from Serbia. Other teams included Amsterdam from the Netherlands and Toulouse from France – both feature Olympic medalists. Three Chinese teams, Shanghai, Chongming and Hangzhou, also participated.

"The organizers are really great. We really enjoyed it," said Strahinja Stojacic, UB's star player, who ranks No. 1 in the world in the format.

"We've played in many international tournaments. I think the Chongming event is of very high standard and very well organized," said Xiang Zhichao of the home team Chongming, which joined FIBA 3x3 events in 2024 and currently ranks fifth in the 2025 season.

"The fans are passionate, and the atmosphere is fantastic. Their support really motivates me and helps us play our best," Xiang added.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour is the highest-level men's 3x3 competition, with 3x3 basketball one of the most popular urban team sports worldwide. With just a hoop, a half-court and six players, it can be played anywhere. It was added to the Olympic program in 2017, starting from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Xiang highlighted its fast pace and accessibility to audiences. "Unlike five-on-five, which often requires tickets and arenas, 3x3 is more accessible – you can just stop by and watch on the street or beside a mall," he told Shanghai Daily outside the court.

Local resident Jin Guobo attended the tournament with her child after spotting it while shopping at Wanda Plaza. Speaking from the stands, she said: "We hope to see more large-scale events like today."

Yan Mengqi, a tourist from Guizhou Province visiting Shanghai with her children, added: "In Guizhou we also have a strong sporting bent, but our competitions are mostly domestic. We don't often see such international events."