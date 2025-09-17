In a public interest debate, there should be no place for emotion-laden words, especially those designed to disparage each other. Only factual statements matter.

"In the past few days, pre-made dishes have once again found themselves in the eye of the storm," People's Daily said in a commentary published on September 16. "An objective analysis is necessary to decide whether such dishes are healthy, how the pre-cooked food industry will develop, and how consumers' health can be protected."

The commentary referred to a recent event in which Luo Yonghao, an Internet celebrity who, after eating at Xibei, a well-known restaurant chain, blamed it for having served him and his friends mostly pre-made dishes.

In a statement uploaded on the X-like Weibo on September 10, Luo said: "Almost every dish is pre-made, and yet they're so expensive. How disgusting."

The thing is, he did not immediately provide factual support for this claim. On September 11, he said on Weibo he would offer a reward of 100,000 yuan (US$14,075) for collecting the evidence of Xibei using pre-made dishes.

Jia Guolong, founder of Xibei, retorted on September 11 that there was no such thing as pre-made dishes at Xibei. Jia vowed to sue Luo for defamation. Later, in a business group chat, he called Luo "an Internet troll" and "an Internet gangster" who had prompted him to wake up (to reality), thus unwittingly nudging Xibei to do better.

Things took a drastic turn on September 15, when Xibei published a letter of apology to its customers for failing to meet their expectations. The restaurant chain also promised to improve its service, including replacing certain semi-prepared food materials with raw ones to be cooked on the spot.

On the same day, Luo announced that he would cancel his 100,000-yuan reward for collecting the evidence, and that he would not sue Jia for labeling him as "an Internet gangster."

"Trading insults and using stigmatization to drive a wedge between different groups of people will by no means help solve the real problem," noted the People's Daily in its commentary.

Netizens have basically polarized into two competing camps, with one supporting Xibei and another backing Luo. Certainly there are those in the middle and there's no shortage of rational voices, but quite a few netizens are so emotionally charged that they have even called for a nationwide boycott of Xibei and the pre-made food industry per se.

The People's Daily pointed out: "The industrialization of prepared foods is a global trend... It's not an either-or choice between prepared and freshly cooked foods."

Indeed, as the People's Daily further explained, freshly cooked dishes satisfy Chinese customers' traditional pursuit for the fresh flavor of food, while prepared food meets the demand of many modern-day busy lives.