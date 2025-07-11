Ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing, Hon Gardenia Aisek, Secretary of Education of the Federated States of Micronesia, stopped in Shanghai to visit the Shanghai Museum East Branch this week.

In the Bronze Gallery at Shanghai Museum East, Aisek was visibly moved by the depth and continuity of Chinese civilization. As she stood before the Da Ke Ding, she reflected: "You are very lucky to have such facilities to preserve your history."

Wearing a garland symbolizing Micronesian culture, she noted: "We have been thinking about how to preserve our own history and how to promote our culture. Here, I found things to think about and learn from."