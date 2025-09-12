Business travelers in Shanghai can now apply for Hong Kong and Macau travel permits at any time of the day in the Hongqiao business district.

The Hongqiao International Talent Service Center set up a 24-hour self-service machine in July.

The machine allows users to complete the process within three minutes. It is the first of its kind in the district and aims to serve the growing number of people making business trips to Hong Kong and Macau.

The move follows cases where executives needed urgent permits outside normal office hours.

"Some office workers told us that it was difficult to apply after work or before flights," said Zhu Yinghua, head of the Hongqiao business district's investment promotion and public services center.

"We responded by working with the city's immigration authority to make this service available."

More than 100,000 companies and 260 institutions are based in the Hongqiao area. The district has frequent business ties with Hong Kong and Macau.