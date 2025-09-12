Business travelers in Shanghai can now apply for Hong Kong and Macau travel permits at any time of the day in the Hongqiao business district.
The Hongqiao International Talent Service Center set up a 24-hour self-service machine in July.
The machine allows users to complete the process within three minutes. It is the first of its kind in the district and aims to serve the growing number of people making business trips to Hong Kong and Macau.
The move follows cases where executives needed urgent permits outside normal office hours.
"Some office workers told us that it was difficult to apply after work or before flights," said Zhu Yinghua, head of the Hongqiao business district's investment promotion and public services center.
"We responded by working with the city's immigration authority to make this service available."
More than 100,000 companies and 260 institutions are based in the Hongqiao area. The district has frequent business ties with Hong Kong and Macau.
Last year, more than 1.4 million people traveled between the district and the two regions. Hongqiao International Airport operates 70-plus weekly flights to Hong Kong and Macau.
The center now provides nearly 90 services. They include visa applications, residence permits, and driving license conversions for foreign nationals.
A dedicated platform also allows overseas personnel to take English driving theory tests and exchange foreign licenses for Chinese ones on-site.
So far this year, the center has served 55,000 people, including 13,000 foreigners.
Next to the talent center, the Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center helps Chinese companies expand overseas.
An artificial intelligence tool called "Aura" offers guidance on industrial parks and investment locations in over 30 countries.
Since 2024, the center has hosted more than 120 events for companies seeking opportunities abroad. Around one-third of participants came from outside Shanghai.