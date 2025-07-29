China's Huawei reclaimed its position as the leading smartphone brand in the domestic market in the second quarter, according to a new report from research firm Canalys. Meanwhile, Apple maintained its No. 5 ranking, posting a slight increase in sales within the competitive market.

The Chinese mainland smartphone market saw an overall decline of 4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, as the impetus from national subsidy programs introduced earlier in the year began to wane. Despite the broader market dip, Huawei shipped an impressive 12.2 million units, securing an 18 percent market share compared with 15 percent a year ago, Canalys data revealed.

"Huawei launched the Nova 14 series, its first Nova lineup to feature HarmonyOS 5.0," noted Lucas Zhong, an analyst at Canalys. "This move is expected to accelerate the expansion of its independent ecosystem's user base, while also placing greater demand on system compatibility and user experience."