A new national standard for electric bicycles officially came into effect today, stipulating a maximum speed of 25km/h. If this speed limit is exceeded, the motor will automatically cut off power.

The updated standards primarily target manufacturers, distributors, and businesses involved in the production and sale of ebikes. Consumers who already own electric bicycles will not be forced to replace them.

The new regulations also adjust weight limits: Lithium battery-powered ebikes must not exceed 55 kg, while those using lead-acid batteries are permitted a maximum weight of 63 kg.

To reduce fire risks, the standard specifies that plastic materials must constitute no more than 5.5 percent of the vehicle's total weight. The installation of rearview mirrors is also encouraged to enhance safety.

Manufacturers are required to improve braking performance and integrate Beidou positioning, communication, and real-time dynamic safety monitoring systems. However, owners may choose not to install the Beidou module or disable the positioning function.

Notably, the new standard introduces strengthened anti-tampering measures covering the battery, controller, and speed limiter to prevent modifications aimed at bypassing speed restrictions.

Some previous ebike models were equipped with motors that had excessive power margins, making it easy to illegally modify them to exceed speed limits. The revised standard closes this loophole by introducing identification and matching protocols between the battery and controller. If the system detects a mismatch — indicating potential tampering — the ebike will become inoperable.

With China's electric bicycle fleet reaching approximately 380 million units — approximately one for every four people — the move is expected to improve road safety and standardize the growing electric bicycle industry across the country.