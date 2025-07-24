Shining Nikki's blind box debut puts pressure on Labubu

Once the leader in China's blind box craze, Labubu is now facing an unexpected challenger – Nikki, the pink-haired dress-up heroine from the hit mobile game "Shining Nikki." Spun from the popular mobile game series by Shanghai-based Paper Games, this unlikely contender has already been chasing down Pop Mart's breakout star for the spotlight. Released on June 1 under the newly launched DearNikki brand, the "Dreamweaver Prelude" blind box collection didn't just sell – it exploded.

A new girl in town Priced at 79 yuan (US$11) apiece, the figurines racked up 3.16 million yuan in sales on launch day alone, with over 40,000 sold. By June 18, that number had surpassed 70,000, according to data from the International Financial News. On Tmall, Paper Games's flagship store overtook Pop Mart to claim the top spot on the platform's trendy toy leaderboard during the 618 shopping bonanza, with the blind box series alone accounting for over 60 percent of total sales. Offline, the response has been just as explosive. At X11 stores across more than 30 provinces, fans are cleaning out shelves faster than staff can restock them. "At first, sales were flat," a Beijing X11 store clerk told the TechPlanet. "But then, within days, everything flew. Now we're refilling every 3 to 4 days."

Rather than churning out interchangeable characters, Paper Games built the Nikki universe around a single protagonist with endless transformations. The result is a highly recognizable character whom fans can project themselves onto – and grow up with. "Nikki isn't just a game avatar," said long-time fan Xiao Qi, who's followed the franchise since middle school. "She's my daughter, my companion, and everything I wish I could be." It's a bond many fans share – and one that's proving highly profitable. Zhang Yi, chief analyst at iiMedia Research, says Nikki's huge success isn't just about cute toys – it's about smart IP cultivation. "The fanbase is already emotionally invested. That makes the transition to merchandise seamless," he noted.

From mobile stories to merch powerhouses Long considered to be a niche genre, China's romance and dress-up games are now serious business. Women now make up nearly 46 percent of China's gamer base, with over 300 million female players, according to a 2022 report by Zhongyan Puhua Industry Research Institute. Niko Partners, a market research and consulting firm, says Asia's female gaming population is growing at twice the rate of their male counterparts. On Alibaba's resale platform Xianyu, Paper Games' other hit title "Love and Deepspace" topped all IP merchandise charts in Q1 2025, dethroning former leader "Identity V." One viral post featured a player who bought 520 prints and over 100 acrylic stands of her favorite male character. For his birthday. Even Tencent has taken notice, launching an emotionally-charged spinoff, "King of Hearts," based on its hit MOBA game "Honor of Kings."