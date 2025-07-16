'This is Shanghai' is the city's new tagline

Shanghai has a new slogan. "This is Shanghai" is expected to boost the city's international profile and reinforce its status as China's main gateway for global travelers. The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism launched a global competition in March to select the slogan. The new slogan was unveiled on Tuesday at a ceremony hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, co-hosted by the Shanghai Global News Network, Shanghai United Media Group, SMG International, and operated by Shanghai Daily.

A promotional video, "This is Shanghai," was screened at the ceremony. The video, co-narrated by Chinese and international "City Ambassadors," features helicopter rides over Fuxing Island, walks along the Zigzag Bridge in Yuyuan Garden, and street food adventures in neighborhoods. Clarisse Le Guernic, a French senior city walker and Shanghai Global Tourism Ambassador, explores Sinar Mas Plaza's 320-meter observation platform in the film. "When I was there, on the top of the deck, it was amazing," she said. "You can see the tower and the Bund. It's very different, and this is Shanghai." She was impressed by the slogan's simplicity. "Shanghai has a very special feel, and many times I think, this is Shanghai. When I eat xiaolongbao, this is Shanghai. When I walk through Lujiazui, this is Shanghai. The city gives you so many different emotions. All of it, that's Shanghai." Belgian musician Tobias Le Compte, one of the judges of the competition, agreed. "The slogan is easy to remember, which is important because it effectively conveys a lot of information," he said. "Shanghai has great food, a bilingual travel environment, and it's becoming easier for people to visit. I create a lot of videos about life here. I love walking and exploring new places in the city."

Many new cultural and tourism activities were announced at the event. These included the launch of "Heartbeat of the City," the theme song performed by Vocal Force, themed tourism products, and a curated collection of cultural and tourism scenes covering accommodations, entertainment, travel routes, food, and annual events. The "City Passport" enables tourists to collect souvenir stamps at tourist information centers and major landmarks, helping them create a personalized travel memory book. Additionally, the bilingual H5 digital map "Guide to City Walks Shanghai," developed by SMG International, allows tourists to explore the city from six unique perspectives.

