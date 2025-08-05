Mosquito factory breeds sterile males to battle Chikungunya outbreak

Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, is stepping up its efforts with biotechnology to combat the recent outbreak of Chikungunya fever, CCTV reported Tuesday. Inside an office building in the city's Huangpu District is a high-tech "mosquito factory" producing 5 million sterile male mosquitoes every week. These lab-grown mosquitoes serve as a powerful biological weapon against the spread of the Chikungunya virus, which is transmitted by the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito.

Scientists raise male mosquitoes that carry Wolbachia, a naturally occurring symbiotic bacterium. When these sterile males mate with wild female mosquitoes, the resulting eggs cannot hatch. Over time, this helps reduce the population of mosquitoes capable of spreading the disease. Wolbachia can even spread on its own through mosquito populations via maternal transmission.

Lab researchers feed the mosquitoes a fixed ratio of sugar water to maintain their health. The sterilized males will soon be released across Guangzhou and nearby cities such as Foshan, a hotspot of the Chikungunya outbreaks.

Within three weeks, mosquito numbers can be reduced by half. After six to eight weeks, wild mosquito density may drop by more than 80 percent. This precise and eco-friendly method targets only Aedes mosquitoes and does not harm other insects or natural predators.

