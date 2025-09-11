Outbound travel from China is expected to surge during the upcoming eight-day National Day holiday, with interest in overseas destination nearly doubling from last year.

The golden week from October 1 to 8 this year, buoyed by expanded visa-free policies and more direct international flights, has become a prime opportunity for long-haul travel.

Stimulated by the China-Russia mutual visa-free policy, Russia is expected to become one of the most popular long-haul destinations for Chinese tourists during the National Day holiday, according to Shanghai-based online travel platform Trip.com.

Data shows that cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg attract particular attention.

Orders to Moscow increased by 20 percent compared with the previous week and 80 percent year-on-year. Search for St Petersburg, the cultural and art capital of Russia, was up 3.2 times compared with the previous week and 2.7 times year-on-year.

Industry insiders analyze that the travel convenience facilitated by the visa-free policy, plus the beautiful scenery and profound culture of Russia, is expected to drive a substantial year-on-year increase in travel orders to Russia during the holiday.