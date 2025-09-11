Outbound travel from China is expected to surge during the upcoming eight-day National Day holiday, with interest in overseas destination nearly doubling from last year.
The golden week from October 1 to 8 this year, buoyed by expanded visa-free policies and more direct international flights, has become a prime opportunity for long-haul travel.
Stimulated by the China-Russia mutual visa-free policy, Russia is expected to become one of the most popular long-haul destinations for Chinese tourists during the National Day holiday, according to Shanghai-based online travel platform Trip.com.
Data shows that cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg attract particular attention.
Orders to Moscow increased by 20 percent compared with the previous week and 80 percent year-on-year. Search for St Petersburg, the cultural and art capital of Russia, was up 3.2 times compared with the previous week and 2.7 times year-on-year.
Industry insiders analyze that the travel convenience facilitated by the visa-free policy, plus the beautiful scenery and profound culture of Russia, is expected to drive a substantial year-on-year increase in travel orders to Russia during the holiday.
According to a report released by Airbnb China on Wednesday, Japan remains the top-searched destination among Chinese travelers, while Italy, France, Spain, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom also ranked in the top 10.
Half of the top 20 cities were in Europe, and searches for Greece jumped sevenfold, aided by new direct flights.
"The long National Day holiday has become a power engine for outbound travel," said Kong Zhiqiu, head of Airbnb China. "Trends indicate that young professionals aged between 25 and 29 view travel as a lifestyle, pursuing immersive cultural experiences and unique stays that connect them more deeply with local communities."
In Europe, "hidden gems" are booming, with the search popularity of Crete in Greece soaring by more than 10 times year-on-year, thanks to the scenery of the Aegean Sea and its ancient cultural heritage.
Beach getaways and mountain retreats are drawing travelers seeking relaxation and inspiration. Searches for Okinawa in Japan more than doubled, while Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island rose nearly sevenfold. Spain's Mallorca quadrupled, and France's Calvados surged over 30-fold.
Airbnb said the findings reflect a structural shift in China's outbound tourism, with younger travelers driving growth toward more diverse, experience-led destinations.