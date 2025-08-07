Five people died and 24 others were injured after a supporting cable on a suspension bridge snapped at a popular tourist attraction in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at 6:18pm in the Xiata Scenic Area in Zhaosu County when a critical cable failed, causing the walkway to tilt abruptly. Twenty-nine people fell from the bridge, officials said.

Among the injured, 22 sustained minor injuries while two were in serious condition. All were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with no life-threatening conditions reported.

The scenic area has been temporarily closed, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.