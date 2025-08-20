In Shanghai, green is more than just a color and the transition is well under way

Step into the Shanghai Greenhouse and you step onto another planet. Under the vast glass dome, towering rainforest trees stand beside giant desert cacti, while orchids bloom and cycads – the so-called 'living fossils' – quietly endure. It's a miniature planet where more than 3,000 species thrive, sustained not by energy-hungry machinery but by smart design: water basins with solar panels that cool the greenhouse and generate power, single-glazed walls that reduce heat loss, and irrigation systems that deliver water exactly where needed. The result: this "mini Earth" produces about 60 percent of its own power.

The greenhouse is not just a spectacle. It's a glimpse of Shanghai's bigger ambition: to become a "park city." The concept is not about scattering more greenery, but about weaving nature into everyday urban life. "A true park city is one where people can live, work, commute, and relax within nature itself," wrote Li Jinlu, chief engineer at the China Urban Construction Design & Research Institute. Shanghai's blueprint has a poetic shorthand: One river, one creek, one greenbelt park system. The Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek act as blue arteries linking waterfront parks and green spaces. Around the city's outer edge, a broad greenbelt connects downtown parks with ecological buffer zones beyond, linking the city to the five new towns and forming a continuous green loop. And it's not just an expert's plan. "In building a park city, we are working to expand citizen participation into every aspect, ensuring it is truly all-encompassing," said Zhang Yingping, director of the city's Public Green Space Construction Affairs Center.

If the park city is about space, waste sorting is about lifestyle. In July 2019, Shanghai became the first Chinese city to mandate garbage classification. Six years later, the system has become an integral part of daily life. In Hongkou District's Jiaxing Road neighborhood, residents sort their waste at smart recycling bins, 24-hour collection points, or through door-to-door pickup. Together, the community recycles nearly 700 tons of waste each month. "Garbage sorting is not just about environmental protection, it's about a lifestyle change," said volunteer Hua Lei. "More and more residents now see recycling, reuse, and green travel as part of their everyday routine." At the city's edge, the Laogang facility takes over. Once a sprawling landfill, it is now a "resource factory." In 2024, it processed over six million tons of waste – the weight of seven Shanghai Towers – turning it into electricity, biogas, and construction materials. It now generates 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours annually, enough for more than 400,000 households. "Our goal is to transform Laogang from a landfill into a green ecological park," said Wu Yuefeng, deputy general manager of Shanghai Chengtou's Laogang Base. A 21-kilometer jogging trail is even on the drawing board.

