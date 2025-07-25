A man who had been missing for five days underwater was rescued alive in Yongshun County, Hunan Province, Xiaoxiang Morning News reported.

The man, surnamed Wang, disappeared around 3am on July 20 while diving with an oxygen tank.

Local police and rescue teams launched a massive search operation, joined by a SWAT unit from Baise in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. After combing through several underwater areas, rescuers focused their search on a submerged cave about nine meters below the river surface. The cave was later found to extend horizontally into the mountain, forming a narrow and complex karst system.

Initially, the local rescue team led by Tian Yanglin ventured over 60 meters into the cave, but the path narrowed sharply.

"We thought no one would continue that far in," Tian was quoted by the newspaper.

When no trace of Wang was found in the surrounding waters, divers returned to the cave, this time deploying an underwater robot that reached nearly 90 meters – still with no results.