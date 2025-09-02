The topic "Will someone's Wechat Moments (朋友圈) disappear after they pass away?" surged onto Weibo's hot search list on Monday, triggering widespread discussion and concern among netizens.
In response, WeChat customer service stated that a normally active WeChat account will not be reclaimed by the system. However, if an account remains inactive for an extended period (typically over one year), it may be reclaimed for security reasons, according to China Economic Network.
Furthermore, WeChat customer service clarified that if an account is reclaimed by the system, all of its content will be permanently erased. This includes the user's Moments, profile photo, personal signature, WeChat ID, and all other data, with no possibility of recovery.
This issue gained attention following earlier media reports about a netizen's emotional online post.
The user shared that her father had passed away nearly a decade ago, and she would often cope with grief by reading through their old chat history or visiting his WeChat Moments. Recently, however, she discovered she could no longer find her father's WeChat account.
This loss was devastating, with the netizen writing, "I cried uncontrollably; the last connection between my father and me in this world has completely vanished."
After seeing the post, WeChat staff reached out to the user to attempt account recovery. Unfortunately, the father's account had already been reclaimed, a process which is irreversible once completed.
WeChat customer service reminds users that to preserve important data, they should regularly log into accounts to maintain active status, preventing them from entering a protected state or being reclaimed. They also strongly advise backing up data to external storage devices (like a USB drive) in advance, as no data can be retrieved after an account is recycled.
If the account holds any assets, it will not be subject to reclamation, added WeChat customer service.