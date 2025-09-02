The topic "Will someone's Wechat Moments (朋友圈) disappear after they pass away?" surged onto Weibo's hot search list on Monday, triggering widespread discussion and concern among netizens.

In response, WeChat customer service stated that a normally active WeChat account will not be reclaimed by the system. However, if an account remains inactive for an extended period (typically over one year), it may be reclaimed for security reasons, according to China Economic Network.

Furthermore, WeChat customer service clarified that if an account is reclaimed by the system, all of its content will be permanently erased. This includes the user's Moments, profile photo, personal signature, WeChat ID, and all other data, with no possibility of recovery.