A 2-year-old boy had been discovered alone at home alongside his deceased mother for "possibly several days" before being found by neighbors, local police in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, said today.

According to Beijing Daily, the incident came to light on August 18 after online posts revealed that the single mother had died unexpectedly in their home in Cangnan County, Wenzhou. The mother got divorced and lived alone with her son.

Police didn't disclose exactly how long the child had been staying with his mother's body before neighbors intervened.

Upon being found, the toddler was covered in excrement and was cleaned by neighbors before police arrived and transported him to the hospital for evaluation.

Preliminary investigations by local authorities identified the deceased as a 28-year-old woman surnamed Zheng.

Medical examinations confirmed the toddler was in stable health, and he has since been placed in the care of his father. Local community services and government agencies will provide ongoing support to the family.

The cause of Zheng's death is still under investigation.