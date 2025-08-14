Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, will begin direct flights between Shanghai and Casablanca from September 25.

The flight will operate every Thursday and cut the travel time between China and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Airlines will maintain its current Shanghai-Marseille-Casablanca service on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. With the new trip, the airline will offer four weekly flights between Shanghai and Casablanca.

The new direct flight, FM881/882, will depart Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:50am Beijing time and arrive in Casablanca at 8:20am local time. The return flight will depart Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport at 10:20am local time and arrive in Shanghai at 6:35am the following day.