Residents and visitors can immerse themselves in a wide range of culture, outdoor and leisure activities during the summer in Minhang District. Landmark destinations such as the Minhang Museum and Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park are serving as well sought-after locations to indulge and find a place for peace and refreshing experience during the scorching summer.

An exhibition on the late historical culture of Chu is ongoing at Minhang Museum through October 8.

It unfolds the historical narrative of Shouxian County, Anhui Province, during the Spring and Autumn (770-476 BC) and Warring States (475-221 BC) periods in chronological order, offering insights into key aspects of the 800-year Chu cultural heritage.

Shouxian was a key city and even a capital for states like ancient Zhoulai during those periods, according to Xu Di, head of Minhang Museum's Education Department.

Featuring 129 cultural relic sets, the exhibition showcases Chu people's unique lifestyles and aesthetics.

A bronze ram-shaped Zun vessel with three legs is the first exhibit as one steps into the hall.

From the State of Zhoulai in the Spring and Autumn period, it features an aluminum-black patina and consists of two parts: the lid and the vessel body.

It is the only such piece in China, which blends artistry and functionality, Xu explained.

Another prominent item is the E Jun Qi Bronze Pass. Recording details such as tax exemption quotas, applicable routes and validity periods, it is China's earliest known tax exemption certificate, issued by King Huai of Chu to his son E Jun Qi,

The bronze passes were issued for carriages and such tax exemptions were issued to specific individuals to facilitate transportation and duty-free trade. They are an important signature of the thriving commerce of Chu at that time.

The exhibition comes in three parts. The first part focuses on the history of the rise and fall of the state of Chu; the second part features the exquisite artifacts of the Chu people and their rich culture; and the third part shows the historical development of instrumental music during the period of King Kaolie of Chu, which highlights the grandeur of the "celestial bells and voices" of the Chu people.





Venue: Minhang Museum

Dates: Through October 8, Tuesday-Sunday, 9:30am-4:30pm

Tickets: Free

Address: 1538 Xinzhen Rd