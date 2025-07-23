Residents and visitors can immerse themselves in a wide range of culture, outdoor and leisure activities during the summer in Minhang District. Landmark destinations such as the Minhang Museum and Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park are serving as well sought-after locations to indulge and find a place for peace and refreshing experience during the scorching summer.
museum
An exhibition on the late historical culture of Chu is ongoing at Minhang Museum through October 8.
It unfolds the historical narrative of Shouxian County, Anhui Province, during the Spring and Autumn (770-476 BC) and Warring States (475-221 BC) periods in chronological order, offering insights into key aspects of the 800-year Chu cultural heritage.
Shouxian was a key city and even a capital for states like ancient Zhoulai during those periods, according to Xu Di, head of Minhang Museum's Education Department.
Featuring 129 cultural relic sets, the exhibition showcases Chu people's unique lifestyles and aesthetics.
A bronze ram-shaped Zun vessel with three legs is the first exhibit as one steps into the hall.
From the State of Zhoulai in the Spring and Autumn period, it features an aluminum-black patina and consists of two parts: the lid and the vessel body.
It is the only such piece in China, which blends artistry and functionality, Xu explained.
Another prominent item is the E Jun Qi Bronze Pass. Recording details such as tax exemption quotas, applicable routes and validity periods, it is China's earliest known tax exemption certificate, issued by King Huai of Chu to his son E Jun Qi,
The bronze passes were issued for carriages and such tax exemptions were issued to specific individuals to facilitate transportation and duty-free trade. They are an important signature of the thriving commerce of Chu at that time.
The exhibition comes in three parts. The first part focuses on the history of the rise and fall of the state of Chu; the second part features the exquisite artifacts of the Chu people and their rich culture; and the third part shows the historical development of instrumental music during the period of King Kaolie of Chu, which highlights the grandeur of the "celestial bells and voices" of the Chu people.
Venue: Minhang Museum
Dates: Through October 8, Tuesday-Sunday, 9:30am-4:30pm
Tickets: Free
Address: 1538 Xinzhen Rd
Horticultural center
Horticultural and handicraft lovers can indulge in bonsai and flower arrangement classes and enjoy the works of others in nearby communities.
Zhang Ningning, the curator of the Qingju pottery workshop, is one of the creators to offer flower arrangement sessions at the newly unveiled Xinzhuang Industrial Park Citizen Horticultural Center in Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park.
The center serves not only as a teaching and consulting hub where experts offer guidance for greenery protection and creative works, but also a pilot program encouraging residents to participate in greenery design and activity planning.
It hosts a variety of programs, including nature camps, youth gardening workshops and handicraft courses like bamboo weaving, pottery, baking, sewing, illustration and printmaking.
Wang Longwen, art director of Deqiu Lixiang Valley, said that the park has positioned itself as an "art gallery in the industry park" with a comprehensives experience and co-creation space suitable for any age group.
He hopes that the Citizen Horticultural Center will showcase the beauty of flowers and plants, as well as offer a chance for hands-on experience and aesthetic enrichment.
Venue: Deqiu Lixiang Valley
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday,
9am-5pm
Address: 788 Shenfu Rd
Swimming pools and diving training centers
H3 Swimming and Fitness Club
Facilities: yoga, fitness training, dancing, LesMills courses
Address: H3 Zizhu Peninsula,
333 Dongchuan Rd
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday,
10am-10pm
Contact: Mr Han 1550-2128-216
Kangzhuo Swimming Club
Facilities: swimming pool, youth swimming training courses, fitness training
Address: Lane 66, Yulian Rd
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday,
10am-10pm
Contact: Mr Liu 1811-6103-087
Yu Fitness Center
Facilities: swimming, yoga, fitness training, dancing, LesMills courses
Address: Xiangyu China Merchant Park, 1872, Lane 211, Zilong Rd
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday,
10am-10pm,
Contact: Mr Huang 1580-1920-395
Unique Diving Center
The center covers 1,800 square meters and is a qualified instructor development center and free diving center certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).
It offers Basic/Tech Fundamentals courses under the Global Underwater Explorers (GUE) Performance Diver framework.
Address: Rm 104, 1199, Jindu Rd
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday,
10am-10pm