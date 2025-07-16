A string of disappearances involving Chinese teenagers allegedly lured to Myanmar during the summer break has raised alarm across the country.
Multiple cases, involving recent high school graduates aged 18 and 19, have been reported in Anhui, Hubei, and Shaanxi provinces, according to Xinmin Weekly.
The students had traveled to Yunnan – reportedly seeking work or tourism – only to lose contact with their families days later. Some are believed to have crossed into Myanmar.
In Hefei, Anhui province, Hu Zongbing told local media that his 18-year-old son, Hu Yixiao, flew from Nanjing to Xishuangbanna on June 5. Surveillance footage shows the teen leaving the airport and appearing near a local restaurant in Jinghong City.
"The last time he was spotted was near Mengla Road. After that, there's been no trace," Hu said.
Local police confirmed the disappearance and said they are actively searching for the boy.
A similar case in Hubei province involves three high school boys from Huanggang City, who also traveled to Yunnan on June 24 and vanished shortly after arrival.
One of the mothers said the boys had been contacted online by someone who invited them to "deliver rhino horns."
The boys planned to return in three days but lost contact soon after arriving. A final social media post showed they were in northern Myanmar.
On Wednesday, local police confirmed the case and a task force has since been dispatched to Yunnan to assist in the search, according to The Paper.
In Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province, 19-year-old Peng Yuxuan went missing after traveling through several cities seeking summer work, according to Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.
Before losing contact, he messaged his girlfriend that he was "in Myanmar." His mother later called his phone, but a man working in a Myanmar industrial zone answered, claiming to have Peng's SIM card.
So far, none of the missing teenagers have been found or made contact.
Police are now urging families to stay alert, especially during the summer break, and to talk to their children about the risks of traveling alone or accepting offers from strangers online.
On June 28, police at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport stopped a teenager who was about to leave the country alone. The boy told officers he was going on a one-week trip and that a friend had booked his flight.
Officers became suspicious and launched an investigation, eventually discovering that the teen had been recruited online to work overseas. He was sent home before boarding the plane.
Immigration officials are also reminding parents to double-check the legitimacy and safety of any travel plans, and to avoid using unofficial channels to go abroad.