Teens missing during Yunnan trip feared lured to Myanmar

A string of disappearances involving Chinese teenagers allegedly lured to Myanmar during the summer break has raised alarm across the country. Multiple cases, involving recent high school graduates aged 18 and 19, have been reported in Anhui, Hubei, and Shaanxi provinces, according to Xinmin Weekly. The students had traveled to Yunnan – reportedly seeking work or tourism – only to lose contact with their families days later. Some are believed to have crossed into Myanmar. In Hefei, Anhui province, Hu Zongbing told local media that his 18-year-old son, Hu Yixiao, flew from Nanjing to Xishuangbanna on June 5. Surveillance footage shows the teen leaving the airport and appearing near a local restaurant in Jinghong City.

"The last time he was spotted was near Mengla Road. After that, there's been no trace," Hu said. Local police confirmed the disappearance and said they are actively searching for the boy. A similar case in Hubei province involves three high school boys from Huanggang City, who also traveled to Yunnan on June 24 and vanished shortly after arrival. One of the mothers said the boys had been contacted online by someone who invited them to "deliver rhino horns." The boys planned to return in three days but lost contact soon after arriving. A final social media post showed they were in northern Myanmar. On Wednesday, local police confirmed the case and a task force has since been dispatched to Yunnan to assist in the search, according to The Paper.