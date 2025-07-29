Chinese top music influencer Wangzai Xiaoqiao, the 20-year-old singer famous for never revealing her face in videos, has been restricted across multiple social media platforms including Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu following controversy surrounding her planned "no-face" concert.
The singer, who has over 18 million followers and 470 million likes on Douyin (China's TikTok equivalent), built her career on face-concealed singing videos. Her content features solo performances with her face obscured or out of frame, along with collaborations with established artists.
Currently, her Weibo account displays a notice stating she has been muted for "violating relevant laws and regulations," while her Douyin and Xiaohongshu accounts have been restricted from gaining new followers.
The restrictions come after weeks of heated online debate about Wangzai Xiaoqiao's scheduled August 9 concert at Shanghai's Oriental Sports Center, where tickets were priced between 268 to 968 yuan (US$37-133).
Critics questioned the high ticket prices for a performance where the artist would remain faceless, as well as the proportion of original content in her setlist.
On July 26, concert organizers announced an indefinite postponement, citing "health reasons" affecting stage preparations.
The same day, Wangzai Xiaoqiao issued a public apology, stating she had been "closely following and deeply reflecting on" the controversy. She pledged to "strengthen content review" and "ensure the dissemination of positive values."
The backlash has significantly impacted Wangzai Xiaoqiao's online presence, with her Douyin followers dropping by over 4.4 million — from 23.44 million to 18.95 million — since the controversy began.
Wangzai Xiaoqiao has explained that her choice to remain anonymous stems from past experiences with stalking and harassment. "I want people to focus on my music and voice, not my appearance," she stated in a recent live stream.