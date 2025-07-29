Chinese top music influencer Wangzai Xiaoqiao, the 20-year-old singer famous for never revealing her face in videos, has been restricted across multiple social media platforms including Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu following controversy surrounding her planned "no-face" concert.

The singer, who has over 18 million followers and 470 million likes on Douyin (China's TikTok equivalent), built her career on face-concealed singing videos. Her content features solo performances with her face obscured or out of frame, along with collaborations with established artists.

Currently, her Weibo account displays a notice stating she has been muted for "violating relevant laws and regulations," while her Douyin and Xiaohongshu accounts have been restricted from gaining new followers.