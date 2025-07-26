WAIC 2025 exhibition draws massive crowds

The exhibition component of the World AI Conference & High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2025 opened on Saturday in Shanghai, attracting thousands of visitors despite challenging weather conditions. The WAIC 2025 serves as a monumental platform for China's artificial intelligence development, featuring a wide array of new products from advanced AI models and intelligent robots to innovative AI applications. The Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center is hosting more than 3,000 cutting-edge products and services, including more than 100 global and Chinese debuts, highlighting the rapid advancements in the AI landscape.

Shanghai Daily

Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Robotics, chips, and AI models take center stage Robots and AI terminals emerged as central attractions at the exhibition. Unitree captivated audiences with an on-site robot fighting competition, while thousands of robots demonstrated diverse roles including reception staff, guides, coffee masters, tutors, and even "emotional companions". The popularity of AR/AI glasses was also evident, with Xreal, Rokid and Xiaomi offering hands-on demo opportunities. Leading domestic AI chip and large language model firms were major spotlights. AI chip companies Moore Threads MetaX, and Enflame, often regarded as potential Chinese challengers to Nvidia, all showcased their latest innovations. Shanghai-based StepFun and MiniMax displayed advanced AI models, with MiniMax CEO Yan Junjie noting that the rapid growth in AI model capabilities mirrors Moore's Law, leading to rapidly doubled AI capacities and lower costs.

Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Global debuts and strategic AI applications The WAIC 2025 served as a launch pad for the debut of several AI applications. Kingsoft Office, a STAR-listed company with 647 million monthly active users, unveiled its AI agent WPS Lingxi as a global debut. This AI agent can complete document creation, data summarization, image generation and data analysis in minutes.

Shanghai Daily

Shanghai-based Intsig Information, also listed on the STAR Market, showcased a wireless AI scanning technology which was making its global debut. This innovation can be applied in design, architecture and tourism, promising enhanced experiences for museum visitors. Westwell, a Shanghai-based firm, introduced its Q-Tractor P40 Plus, a global debut for an unmanned transportation track. Utilizing advanced AI and sensors, it targets air cargo, industrial parks, and logistics centers, boasting a 200 km range and five-minute battery swap capability. It's already deployed at Hong Kong International Airport.

Zhu Shenshen / Shanghai Daily

Overseas giants reinforce presence in China Major US tech giants including Tesla, Google, Amazon's AWS and Cisco demonstrated their latest technologies, underscoring the undeniable importance of the vibrant Chinese market. These companies are also actively engaging with Chinese firms expanding overseas, indicating a growing cross-border collaboration. French firm Schneider Electric released a report during WAIC 2025 titled "Computing and Power Synergy: Energy Challenges and Solutions for Data Centers." The report analyzes critical industry challenges related to stability, cost and sustainability, offering insights into the sustainable development of data center infrastructure amidst the rising power consumption driven by rapid AI advancements. The WAIC exhibition continues to draw large crowds, with weekend tickets sold out, reflecting widespread public and industry enthusiasm for the future of artificial intelligence.