Summer heralds the start of the fruit season in Jiading District, where orchards burst with ripened produce, inviting residents to savor and pick fresh harvests.

Watermelons

In early summer, the highly anticipated local specialty watermelons in Jiading, the Jiading Shuangxian watermelons, are now on the market!

Jiading Shuangxian comes in two types – the red-fleshed small watermelon Hong Xiaoxian and the yellow-fleshed small watermelon Huang Xiaoxian.

They are disease-resistant and of high quality, and have been cultivated for nearly eight years.

This year, the Jiading Shuangxian regional brand is being established. It is being demonstrated and promoted at 28 Jiading Shuangxian planting cooperatives across Jiading.

The price is basically the same as last year at around 24 yuan (US$3.34) per kilo.

• Huating Town

Venue: Shanghai Huating Hami Melon Theme Park

Tel: 1512-1138-943

• Xuhang Town

Venue: Shanghai Qinyou Vegetables and Fruits Cooperative

Tel: 1336-1977-602

• Waigang Town

Venue: Shanghai Yunong Ecological Agriculture Cooperative

Tel: 1339-1068-555