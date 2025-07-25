Foreign companies to showcase cutting-edge products at CIIE

Foreign-invested companies in Shanghai are looking forward to this year's China International Import Expo, having experienced successes in previous editions. Senior management from Wärtsilä Qiyao Engine Company Ltd (Shanghai) in Lingang, Pudong, expressed confidence in the business amid the excitement surrounding the new engine assembly. "When we discuss this company, one of our core values is collaboration; we aim to work closely with our partners. We also emphasize creativity and continuous improvement," stated Malin Olli, managing director of Wärtsilä Qiyao. Behind her, large engines were in various stages of assembly, set to be mounted on different ships after passing testing and acceptance.

Wan Lixin / Shanghai Daily

She said that the CIIE serves as an excellent platform for uniting key stakeholders, including customers and suppliers. "The company delivers Wärtsilä products, and Wärtsilä is deeply committed to decarbonization, supporting green shipping and China's efforts toward green development," Olli said. "We are now offering methanol-ready engines. During this expo, we will discuss future fuels, future fuel engines, and methanol-ready engines."

Wärtsilä Qiyao was established in August 2005 as a 50/50 joint venture between Wärtsilä Corporation and the Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, a division of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. Since then, it has been involved in the production and testing of diesel engines, dual fuel engines, and power generating sets for large cargo ships, luxury cruises, scientific expedition ships, and vehicle carriers. Wärtsilä Qiyao's deputy managing director, Yue Wen, claims that the company is essentially a delivery center that handles the entire production and testing life cycle, with the exception of research and development. "The W20 Methanol Dual Fuel Engine is currently in real ship testing, and will be in the market at the conclusion of relevant testing," Yue said. Yue also mentioned that the company's W20 LNG DF Engine would be on display at CIIE this year. Participation in the last two CIIEs has been fruitful for the company. Being a smart ship engine factory, Wärtsilä Qiyao's booth has drawn a lot of interest and media attention, which has greatly enhanced its brand image. This open platform also allowed the organization to contact a large number of potential clients, laying a solid foundation for its global operations. Laura Wu, vice president of Nippon Paint China's Branding and Public Relations Center, shares the same level of confidence in CIIE.

Wan Lixin

At its plant in Jinqiao, Pudong, Wu dispelled the myth that Nippon exclusively makes paint. This was the first factory established when the Singaporean company entered China in 1992. "During our 33-year history in China, our business scope has evolved from home decoration to building projects, and then to vehicles and shipping building. The CIIE provides us with a platform to not only display some of our cutting-edge solutions, but also to help people better appreciate Nippon paint and its value," Wu said. Last year at the CIIE, it introduced a road marker that autonomous cars could sense in advance, giving them 8 to 10 seconds to respond. When its newly created paint is applied to ships, it can successfully decrease the attachment of marine fouling organisms to the ship's surface, resulting in about 14.7 percent energy savings. "In the wake of the debut of this product during the expo last year, this paint, after being developed into a product, was already first used in a Chinese ship in Zhoushan port not long ago, and we are grateful for CIIE to provide us such a platform to showcase some of our cutting-edge products," according to Wu. At last year's expo, Nippon and its commercial partners signed 16 commercial agreements, with intent of agreements totaling 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million). The company has also built affordable housing and commercial residential projects in Gaohang and Lingang, Pudong, as part of the expo agreements. Rather than only showcasing specific products, the company will concentrate more on offering systemic solutions in a particular living situation at the expo this year. Additionally, the company is committed to offering sustainable products in five areas: low-sky economy, infrastructure that adapts to AI advancements, secure new energy storage, comfortable and beneficial housing scenarios, and environmentally friendly NEV production.