L*SNOW ski resort promotes alpine skiing with Vienna ski body

Ti Gong

The 2025 RADSKIER International Cup attracted nearly 100 alpine skiing giant slalom competitors at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in the Pudong New Area over the weekend to promote China's ski sports and China-Austria ice and snow cooperation. At the opening, the resort announced the creation of China's first Austrian-system alpine skiing competition center. The event, held in cooperation with the Viennese Ski and Snowboard Instructor Association, was open to skiers of all ages and separated into U7-U17 categories.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"This is the first step to build an international bridge because we want to connect a long history of skiing in Austria with the Chinese enthusiasts and deliver support to Chinese youth," said Bernhard Ratschiller, director of the Viennese Ski and Snowboard Instructor Association. "The ski development in this region (the Yangtze River Delta) is great. I saw its development and so many young kids as well, getting better and better and falling in love with that. What the government is doing brings the snow sports to the people in the city, which is great. "I've skied a lot of places in the world, and L*SNOW has a great facility," he added. "You can start from beginner to experience the snow to ski race here."

Ti Gong

Four professional ski trails and top international ski equipment will be available at China's first Austrian-system alpine skiing facility. The facility will bring Austria's sophisticated skiing education system to China, providing international-standard ski training. The resort also announced it will foster international ice and snow talent and integrate Austrian professional skiing experience with China's fast-growing sector.

Ti Gong