The child disappeared on August 9 while attending an activity on Cangshan Mountain, prompting a large-scale search involving multiple professional rescue teams, according to Jimu News.

An 8-year-old autistic boy who went missing during a summer camp in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon.

The organizer of the summer camp had promoted programs for children with special needs such as autism, developmental delays and hyperactivity.

The facility accepted children aged 4-14, limited to 20 participants at a time, charging 3,800 yuan (US$520) per week, the report said.

However, authorities said it was registered as a domestic services company and had not been approved by the local education bureau to run educational or summer camp programs.

The camp's head and teachers are under investigation by multiple departments, while the local education authority said oversight of the facility falls under the market regulator.