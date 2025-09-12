At an unassuming facility in Shanghai, a team of young researchers recently demonstrated how artificial intelligence could accelerate scientific discovery.

Their AI system discovered 100 novel network architectures in just two days – a task that would typically take human experts about 2,000 hours per discovery.

The achievement represents just one of many breakthroughs emerging from the Shanghai Innovation Institute (SII), which has rapidly become a key force in global AI research since it opened in September 2024.

The institute operates on a simple but powerful premise: AI is a young field that belongs to young people. The philosophy is reflected in its faculty and approach to education.

SII's 81 full-time tutors average just 36 years of age – unusually young for a research institution of this caliber.

Nearly 800 students are enrolled, including 261 already admitted for the 2026 academic year. The teaching staff is further complemented by 130 part-time tutors and 120 industry mentors.

The educational approach breaks from traditional models. Instead of conventional classrooms, SII emphasizes intensive interaction between teachers and students.

"Here, I've shifted from 'following my advisor's research direction' to 'independently targeting cutting-edge problems'," said Wang Dianyi, a first-year doctoral student.

He leads the "Intelligent Visualization" project, which has yielded research findings showcased at an international conference and secured a patent with Chinese tech giant Huawei.