From slippers to superstars: How a factory boss built China's most heartfelt football dream

In Jiangsu's viral "Su Super League" football league, an unlikely team is dominating the field – Nantong leads with five straight wins. But behind the success story isn't a wealthy backer or a top-tier club. It's a slipper factory and one man's dream. Li Taizhen, known locally as "Crazy Li," once ran a successful slipper business. But he gave it all up to chase a lifelong dream – building a grassroots football club in a city where football was never the priority.

Back in 2011, at the age of 42, Li founded Kedi Yuan Football Club in Nantong's Haimen District. He started with just seven players and no field, investing 60 percent of his factory profits each year to provide free training, meals, lodging, and even school tutors. His goal? To develop young talent from the ground up, not by buying star players, but by growing them.

His love for the game traces back to childhood. Li once played for Heilongjiang's provincial team and later became a PE teacher. In 2002, during China's World Cup match against Brazil, a taunt from a Korean spectator – "Chinese don't know football" – deeply affected him. It became his mission to prove otherwise. Li hoped to send his talented son abroad for training but found the cost too high. Instead, he brought in foreign coaches to train his son – and other local kids. The club grew slowly, building a reputation for discipline, dedication, and academic balance. Soon, children from across China enrolled. Despite rapid progress, including a national U12 championship in 2014, the financial strain became overwhelming. By 2015, Li had sold six properties in Shanghai and Haimen to keep the club afloat. At one point, he had just 3.2 yuan left in his pocket. Still, he refused to charge the students. In 2015, the club appeared on a TV talent show Dream of China. When asked about their dream, one child said: "We hope Dad Xian's (an affectionate name the kids have for LI) slippers sell well." That line touched hearts nationwide.

Support followed – from business leaders to local government. Haimen officials built dorms and training fields. Real estate firm Zhongnan invested millions. In 2019, Kedi Yuan launched a professional team, aiming for China's top league. By 2021, they joined the national League Two.

Then the funding dried up again. Salaries stopped. Li nearly disbanded the team. A desperate phone call to Haimen officials on the third day of Chinese New Year in 2023 changed everything. The government stepped in with a survival plan and public funding. In 2025, the club found unexpected fame as the Su Super League surged in popularity. Fans, moved by Li's story, flooded the club's livestreams and bought out his slipper inventory in support.

Today, Kedi Yuan has trained over 160 national youth team players and manages 14 youth squads. Its new training base – long delayed – is now back on track.