Youth Choir lauds China-Russia friendship with songs of peace

Soaring harmonies filled Beijing as the China-Russia Hand-in-Hand Youth Choir reunited to honor the 80th anniversary of the World Anti-Fascist War victory. Their voices – bright, youthful, and resolute –carried a message of peace, unity, and enduring friendship.

The performance followed a May concert in Moscow during President Xi Jinping's state visit and Russia's commemoration of its Great Patriotic War victory. Organized by the All-China Youth Federation and Russia's "First Movement," the program featured wartime classics such as Jasmine Flower and Katyusha, blending the tenderness of Chinese and Russian melodies.

During their Moscow tour, the choir visited the historic site of the Communist Party of China's Sixth National Congress, touching the shared history that binds the two nations. The event underscored how cultural exchanges between China and Russia continue to strengthen ties while celebrating a milestone year in their intertwined pasts.