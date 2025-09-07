Shanghai has kicked off a worldwide storytelling campaign with the launch of the "Oh My Shanghai" Global Call, inviting people everywhere to share how they experience the city.

The initiative was unveiled on Sunday alongside the new book "There Is No Finish Line in Shanghai", which captures the city's spirit through movement, food, and everyday encounters.

At the launch, a group of "city guides" brought their personal connections with Shanghai to life.

Actress Tang Yan said, "I believe the charm of Shanghai is something you have to experience yourself to truly feel it. I also warmly welcome everyone to visit and explore the city."

Running influencer Zhang Weiya, known online as "Grandma," added, "I especially recommend running in Shanghai – it's absolutely a paradise for runners."

Former footballer Cao Yunding spoke about outdoor venues where fans can cut loose, while French-born citywalk expert Clarisse Le Guernic described how the city has become home: "France is my old home, but now I say Shanghai is my new home, because here I've truly found so much."

They were joined by chef Corentin Delcroix, pet fashion designer Liu Xinzhou, Shanghainese dialect creator Qian Shengdong, and restaurateur Qu Minglan, who added their own reflections on everyday life in the city.

The project is also part of a broader cultural push to boost the city's visibility, underscoring Shanghai's ambition to be seen not only as a financial hub but as a destination defined by lived experience.

Guided by the Information Office of Shanghai and the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, and co-organized by Shanghai Daily, the Shanghai Global News Network of Shanghai United Media Group, and Nike China, the campaign will run for two months on the CNS Community platform, Xiaohongshu, and Instagram. It also serves as a lead-up to the launch of the City News Service app in November.