What's louder than the bass drop? Wedding bells. Across China, music festivals are turning into pop-up wedding venues, offering couples the chance to get legally hitched in the middle of the crowd.

The latest to join the trend is the 2025 Xinjiang Super Strawberry Music Festival, set to take place this weekend in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

According to Xinjiang Radio and Television Station, a temporary marriage registration booth will be set up on July 13 from 3pm to 6pm by the local civil affairs bureau.

Similar initiatives have taken place in cities including Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province earlier this year.

The Strawberry Music Festival held in Chengdu from May 17 to 18 attracted 23,000 young music lovers in a single day, according to Chengdu Economic Daily. As May 20 approached, a date considered special among couples in China due to its pronunciation being similar to "Wo Ai Ni" (I love you), the city's Qingyang District saw a surge in marriage registrations, including many cross-province cases.

According to Ningbo Evening News, 10 couples held a group wedding ceremony on stage at the Donghai Music Festival in Ningbo on June 28. On the same day, the local civil affairs office opened a dedicated marriage registration window, allowing couples from across the country to obtain marriage certificates.