Shanghai is advancing its smart city strategy by integrating artificial intelligence into urban planning, governance, and infrastructure.

At the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the WAIQ global AI city evaluation system was introduced to assess city performance in the era of AI.

The system was developed by more than 60 professionals from 20 institutions in China, Germany, and Sweden under the direction of Professor Wu Zhiqiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the Shanghai Smart City Development Institute. The development of the system took 12 years to complete.

Using a concept that views AI as the city's "nervous system," it seeks to quantify how well cities function in the AI era.

Wu said that cities must shift from technological automation to human-centric intelligence.

"The core value of AI lies in accurately capturing and realizing people's pursuit of a better life. Technology application must prioritize public will," Wu said.

To turn the vision into practice, Shanghai launched the Smart City 2050 Joint Innovation Lab, co-founded by the institute, China Unicom Shanghai, Shanghai Urban Construction Group, and AI company Midu.

The lab will focus on real urban challenges, merging AI technologies to create replicable, sustainable smart solutions across governance, public services, and industry.

The institute also signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore's Smart Cities Network. The agreement sets a roadmap for the next three years, aiming to apply AI in transportation, environmental monitoring, and emergency response for Asian cities. It also includes building cross-border youth training hubs to promote talent exchange.