China's 2025 National Contract Bridge Championship was held from August 8-17 at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading's Anting Town. To enrich players' experience beyond the competition, organizers arranged exclusive cultural tourism routes and special perks in the district. The tourism authority of Anting Town designed four half-day tours to offer competitors and their entourage a seamless cultural experience during breaks.

Visiting the historic Jiading Confucian Temple, founded in 1219 and Shanghai's largest traditional architectural complex, then strolling through Zhouqiao Old Street – a nationally rated 4A site preserving structures from the Song (AD 960-1279), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, including landmarks such as the Fahua Tower, Hu Juewen Memorial and Jiading Bamboo Carving Museum.

Exploring Guyi Garden, one of Shanghai's Five Classical Gardens, followed by a walk through Nanxiang Old Street, restored to its late Qing Dynasty charm, complete with traditional shops, waterways and historic architecture.

Visiting the iconic Shanghai International Circuit – China's only Formula One racetrack, uniquely shaped like the Chinese character "上". Then, touring Anting Old Street, characterized by its "road-bridge-street" layout, the historic Bodhi Temple, the elegant Yong'an Tower, and the scenic Yansi Bridge. Also included was a visit to the Anting Yaoban (blue-and-white) Cloth Heritage Center, showcasing the traditional blue-and-white printed cloth technique dating back to the Song Dynasty. And a climb up Yong'an Tower that offers panoramic views of Anting.

Jiading New City & Malu Tour

egining with the architecturally striking Jiayuanhai Art Museum, designed by noted Japanese architect Tadao Ando, then heading to Malu Grape Theme Park to pick fresh grapes.

The tour concluded at Yuanxiang Lake, the largest artificial lake in western Shanghai flanked by landmarks such as the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng and Hunzhi Bookstore.

At 7pm, participants enjoyed the seasonal water-and-light show at the theater, showcasing spectacular fountains, lighting and projections.