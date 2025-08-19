Despite this challenge, Wang consistently ranked among the top students overall, excelling in math, physics, and chemistry.

There's a humorous online anecdote suggesting that Wang named his company Unitree Technology – a name that sounds like "Yushu" in Chinese, which means "Chinese" and "math," but notably excludes "English," one of the three main subjects.

Out of countless English tests, both big and small, Wang managed to pass only three times.

His schoolteacher once confided to his mother, expressing concern that he seemed sluggish and was at risk of not graduating from high school due to his poor grades.

Born in 1990 to an ordinary family in Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Wang faced significant challenges in learning English, according to thepaper.cn.

Wang's journey is also a tale of transformation, evolving from an introverted student with limited English skills to a prominent figure in robotics. In his younger days, he was known for being so introverted that he often went unnoticed.

As the founder and CEO of Unitree Technology, 35-year-old Wang Xingxing has become a benchmark for youthful talent in hardcore technology, thanks to his groundbreaking innovations in humanoid and quadruped robots.

Wang showcased his unusual talent during the critical national matriculation test in 2009 when, despite scoring only 28 out of a possible 150 in English, he was still accepted into the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering program at the School of Mechanical and Automation Control, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, in Hangzhou, ThePaper story said.

His teachers described him as highly goal-oriented with exceptional hands-on skills. He viewed the school library as his "fountain" for recharging and the laboratory as his "jungle," a place where he could apply his abilities.

During his freshman year, in his initial exploration of microcontroller units, he spent his pocket money on an Arduino board. During winter break, Wang purchased over a dozen 9g servo motors and used them to build a biped humanoid robot, boasting 14 degrees of freedom (DOF). He proudly remarked, "It cost even less than an electric fan."

From that point on, he continued to excel. In the summer of 2010, using hand-drawn blueprints along with cutting and polishing techniques, he developed a multi-degree-of-freedom force feedback glove and 3D virtual reality force interaction software. In 2011, he filed his first patent for a device designed to achieve multi-DOF force feedback in fingers. That summer, he also enhanced his "dexterous hand prototype" to provide each finger with 4 active DOF.

In 2013, while taking the postgraduate entrance exam, his lack of proficiency in English disqualified him from Zhejiang University, to which he had applied. Consequently, he was admitted to Shanghai University through an adjustment process.

However, this setback did not diminish his talent. During his first year of postgraduate study, he developed a highly dynamic mechanical leg, garnering research support from his supervisor, Jia Wenchuan. Later, under Jia's guidance, he designed the XDog quadruped robot, which offered a low-cost, high-performance solution in the field of quadruped robotics. This achievement propelled him to global recognition within the industry.

In 2015, Wang published his electric drive design for the XDog, approximately a year ahead of Boston Dynamics, a prominent robotics company based overseas. He subsequently entered XDog in a robotics design competition in Shanghai, where he secured second place and received an award of 80,000 yuan (US$11,000).

This financial boost, in a way, helped solidify the future financial foundation of Unitree Technology.

In early 2016, before completing his master's degree, Wang was recruited by DJI in Shenzhen; however, he chose to leave the position just two months later to pursue his own venture, Unitree Technology.

Wang took on dual roles as both CEO and CTO at Unitree Technology, which focused on creating affordable quadruped robots.

The years that followed were far from glitch-free. In the early days, robotics was not as popular as it is today. While Unitree's products were top-notch, sales were insufficient to turn a profit. Wang quickly exhausted the first round of financing, which compelled him to personally pay his employees. The company nearly came to a standstill for almost a year, leaving Wang feeling distraught.

The saving grace was the explosive AI boom, which allowed the once-struggling small company to secure a billion-yuan investment, pushing its valuation to 10 billion yuan. Since then, Unitree has experienced a roller coaster ride.

In 2017, Unitree launched its first product, Laikago (named after the dog that famously lost its life in early space exploration), which showcased Chinese robotics on the world stage. In 2019, the debut of Laikago Pro provided a Chinese solution for quadruped robots. In 2021, a robotic ox at CCTV's Spring Festival Gala gave 1.4 billion people a glimpse of state-of-the-art smart Chinese manufacturing.

This was followed by Unitree's robotic dogs at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 and Chinese robotic dogs sharing the spotlight with their U.S. counterparts at the Super Bowl pre-show in 2023.

Significantly, Wang and his team are redefining the application scenarios for robots. At the Hangzhou Asian Games, robotic dogs acted as all-around assistants, picking up discuses and serving as guide dogs. Unitree's robotic dogs were even featured as special guests during an interview with Elon Musk. Unitree's palm-sized gyms bring a cutting-edge tech dimension to wellness in the fitness sector.