The Shanghai International Film Festival hosted the "China Film Night" in San Sebastián, Spain, on September 20, an event designed to foster connections between Chinese and international movie industries and deepen engagement with global markets.

During the event, the SIFF and the San Sebastián International Film Festival formalized a partnership through a memorandum of cooperation, seeking to drive cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries through cinema.

The two parties plan to broaden the distribution of films, facilitate professional dialogue and mutual trust, promote cultural exchanges through respective activities, and establish a framework for information sharing to ensure sustainable development.

Tong Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Events Center, emphasized the SIFF's role in bringing Chinese cinema to the world and Shanghai's contribution to the prosperity of global film art. She noted that the memorandum of cooperation creates new possibilities for collaboration between major international festivals.