The Shanghai International Film Festival hosted the "China Film Night" in San Sebastián, Spain, on September 20, an event designed to foster connections between Chinese and international movie industries and deepen engagement with global markets.
During the event, the SIFF and the San Sebastián International Film Festival formalized a partnership through a memorandum of cooperation, seeking to drive cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries through cinema.
The two parties plan to broaden the distribution of films, facilitate professional dialogue and mutual trust, promote cultural exchanges through respective activities, and establish a framework for information sharing to ensure sustainable development.
Tong Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Events Center, emphasized the SIFF's role in bringing Chinese cinema to the world and Shanghai's contribution to the prosperity of global film art. She noted that the memorandum of cooperation creates new possibilities for collaboration between major international festivals.
This year's San Sebastián International Film Festival also featured a special screening of "As the Water Flows," winner of the Best Feature Film of the Asian New Talent section at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.
"What can truly bridge divides and heal wounds is always love," said the film's director Bian Zhuo. He shared his belief that in a world rooted in love, much like the film's English title suggests, life may move forward with persistence and resilience.
Pan Min, director of the Shanghai Municipal Film Administration and deputy chairperson and secretary-general of the SIFF Organizing Committee, highlighted the vision to deepen collaborations between Chinese and global filmmakers in film art and expand the reach of international film festival platforms for screening, exchanges, and cooperation.
Pan warmly invited film professionals from around the globe to explore Shanghai's vibrant film culture, cuisine, scenery, and dynamic co-production opportunities.
Actress and 2021 Golden Goblet Awards jury member Zhou Dongyu, Argentine director, screenwriter and 2025 Golden Goblet Awards jury member Iván Fund, Italian producer and curator Marco Müller and film celebrities also attended the "China Film Night."