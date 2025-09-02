Shanghai's airports handled record passenger traffic after the increase in the international flight network.

The Pudong and Hongqiao airports handled 147,000 flights over the past two months, an increase of 3 percent from last year. Passenger traffic rose 5 percent to 24.18 million from July 1 through August 31.

On August 15, the two airports served 421,000 passengers, the highest single-day figure on record, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on Monday.

New long-haul routes now link Shanghai to Belgrade, Serbia; Casablanca, Morocco; and Geneva, Switzerland.

Airlines also resumed or added services to Ibaraki, Japan; Cheongju, South Korea; and Manado, Indonesia, while increasing flights to Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, and Hanoi.

In Central Asia, travelers had direct access to Shymkent and Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia.