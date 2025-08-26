The retail sales in Shanghai increased 7.8 percent year over year to 129.1 billion yuan (US$17.93 billion) in July, following a 3.7 percent growth in June.

According to data from the Shanghai Commerce Commission, Shanghai's retail sales in the first half of this year totaled 826.04 billion yuan, up 1.7 percent from the same period last year and 0.3 percent higher than the January to May growth rate.

During the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, consumer sentiment was booming, thanks to several promotions, exhibitions, and other city-specific events.

Year over year, retail sales in the 50 major commercial areas increased by 2.7 percent between January and June.

According to the commission's open strategy research department, 19 major commercial districts experienced double-digit retail sales growth in the first half.

Consumers bought clothing and apparel, high-quality food, and communications equipment, all of which grew faster than normal.

The Expo Park area, Yuyuan Garden and the Zhenru region are the fastest-growing commercial areas in terms of retail size.

Themed malls, particularly those centered on ACG ( anime , comics, games) culture, as well as immersive exhibitions, are gaining popularity by targeting specific audiences.

Major future sporting events and exhibitions, as well as newly opened locations like the Legoland Shanghai Resort, are projected to boost Shanghai's profile and drive consumption in retail, hospitality, and tourism.

Shanghai strives to establish vibrant commercial zones that fully integrate digital, online, and offline elements to enhance novel consumer experiences.