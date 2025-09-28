Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District is experimenting with novel ways to manage urban issues, including unlawful parking and rubbish disposal, by using patrolling robot dogs and drones.
On Sunday, Nanda Smart City began testing six robot dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor streets, parks and construction sites. The machines give real-time notifications to a central control system that alerts security or law enforcement.
The smart city and Shanghai University General Intelligent Robot Institute lead the program. The devices are adapted to outdoor patrols during months of research using technology from Unitree, a renowned Chinese robot producer.
Three huge industrial-grade B1 robot dogs and three smaller Go2 units are used. Each has infrared and fisheye cameras for day and night photography. Dogs can walk alone, locate bike-sharing vehicles parked in restricted areas and avoid obstacles in public spaces.
"Most robot dogs were not designed for complex outdoor conditions and require extensive redevelopment," said Hua Zikai, deputy director of the institute. He claimed the researchers added vision sensors and probes and trained the robots using local terrain data.
Drones in the system provide aerial views of areas the robots cannot reach, including rooftops and construction zones. Together, the air and ground patrols can cover more ground than traditional staff-based inspections, according to the research team.
Hua said the institute's mission is to address core technical challenges in general robotics and to ensure the technology is applied in real situations.
Researchers said that future upgrades may include voice warnings and interactive modules to help robots navigate crowds of curious pedestrians. Tests are also planned for underground tunnel inspections, where human patrols face higher risks.
Nanda Smart City, a 6.3-square-kilometer development zone, has attracted more than 2,000 companies, many in the digital economy and robotics sectors. Local officials said the patrol system could cut millions of yuan in annual security costs once fully deployed, and it may serve as a model for other Chinese cities.