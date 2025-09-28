Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District is experimenting with novel ways to manage urban issues, including unlawful parking and rubbish disposal, by using patrolling robot dogs and drones.

On Sunday, Nanda Smart City began testing six robot dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor streets, parks and construction sites. The machines give real-time notifications to a central control system that alerts security or law enforcement.

The smart city and Shanghai University General Intelligent Robot Institute lead the program. The devices are adapted to outdoor patrols during months of research using technology from Unitree, a renowned Chinese robot producer.

Three huge industrial-grade B1 robot dogs and three smaller Go2 units are used. Each has infrared and fisheye cameras for day and night photography. Dogs can walk alone, locate bike-sharing vehicles parked in restricted areas and avoid obstacles in public spaces.

"Most robot dogs were not designed for complex outdoor conditions and require extensive redevelopment," said Hua Zikai, deputy director of the institute. He claimed the researchers added vision sensors and probes and trained the robots using local terrain data.