A Spring Airlines Japan flight from Shanghai to Tokyo made an emergency landing at Osaka's Kansai International Airport on Monday evening following a cabin depressurization alert.

The Boeing 737-800, carrying 191 passengers and crew, landed safely with no reported injuries or health complications, according to the Osaka Aviation Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The flight JL8696/IJ004 departed Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 5:49pm on Monday and was scheduled to arrive at Tokyo's Narita Airport at 9:35pm local time.

However, radar data showed that around 6:53pm, while flying at an altitude of approximately 11,000 meters, the plane abruptly descended to 3,200 meters within just 10 minutes.