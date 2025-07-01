A Spring Airlines Japan flight from Shanghai to Tokyo made an emergency landing at Osaka's Kansai International Airport on Monday evening following a cabin depressurization alert.
The Boeing 737-800, carrying 191 passengers and crew, landed safely with no reported injuries or health complications, according to the Osaka Aviation Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
The flight JL8696/IJ004 departed Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 5:49pm on Monday and was scheduled to arrive at Tokyo's Narita Airport at 9:35pm local time.
However, radar data showed that around 6:53pm, while flying at an altitude of approximately 11,000 meters, the plane abruptly descended to 3,200 meters within just 10 minutes.
Passengers recounted that roughly an hour after takeoff, oxygen masks deployed as the aircraft began a rapid and prolonged descent lasting over 10 minutes. Japanese authorities later confirmed that the pilots had received a cabin pressure system failure warning, declared an emergency, and diverted to Kansai Airport.
JAL, the largest shareholder of Spring Airlines Japan, is currently investigating the specific cause of the incident.
Following the incident, Shanghai-based Spring Airlines issued a statement late on Monday, clarifying that reports of one of its aircraft experiencing a rapid descent were false, as its flight codes begin with "9C" and all operations were normal.
A check on "VariFlight" revealed that Japan Airlines flight JL8696 is a code-share flight, with the actual operating flight being Spring Airlines Japan flight IJ004.
A customer service representative from Spring Airlines, a low-cost carrier, said that Spring Airlines Japan is a separate entity.
According to a report from National Business Daily, Spring Airlines Japan, a joint venture, was established in 2012 with joint investment from Spring Airlines and Japan Airlines. In June 2021, Japan Airlines became the controlling shareholder, while Spring Airlines retained a 33 percent stake.