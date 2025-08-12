The project centers on five parcels of communal property, with the rental income directly benefiting the village collective.

The site that previously hosted East China's largest ornamental fish export firm is initiating a new endeavor. The industrial park's investment includes two components: current scientific research facilities spanning 6,000 square meters and 160 mu (10.67 hectares) of agricultural land and water resources within the park.

Five new themed pavilions have been established at the Wanjin Industrial Park in Dashipi Village, Xuhang Town. The largest area encompasses around 2,239 square meters.

The Jiading countryside offers a vibrant view with diverse scenes that collectively illustrate a flourishing industrial sector alongside cohesive agricultural and tourism growth.

Autonomous agricultural technology works perfectly within the confines of an unmanned farm in Waigang Town, but in Malu Grape Theme Park, the laughter of families blends with the aroma of fruits.

There are 28 villas near the theme pavilions. Along with the 44 farmhouses in the first phase of the Fuhu Village project, they will paint a livable Jiangnan pastoral landscape with white walls, black tiles and bridges, enhancing the living experience of villagers.

The villagers' service center and the community restaurant will be ready by the end of this year. It is expected to generate employment and open up a new channel for village-level financing from catering.

In a renovated old warehouse, the intangible cultural heritage straw plaiting studio is coming up. The old craftsman skillfully transforms wheat straw into exquisite grasshopper cages and storage baskets. This traditional craft has regained an inheritance base here.

In Shuangtang Village of Huating Town, the village committee has turned idle farmhouses into new business ventures such as teahouses and cultural and creative studios.

Walking in the lane, the staggered shops on both sides of the road form a unique landscape, breeding new forms of rural economy.

Shiyi Courtyard is a new business that started this year. The bamboo fence of the courtyard encloses a poetic space. Transformed from an idle residential house, the teahouse is filled with fragrance, and the courtyard is lush with vegetation.

"At present, 20 idle villager houses have been acquired, 12 have been renovated, and 12 have been put into operation," said Zhu Xiaoyan, Shuangtang's Party secretary and director.

The village collective's rent income has achieved a ladder-like growth.

The annual rent income of villagers was about 20,000 yuan (US$2,780.82) before, but now, thanks to the project, it has increased to more than 50,000 yuan.

Both Dashipi and Shuangtang villages have focused on the integration of agriculture and tourism, making rural tourism ignite rural vitality.

Dashipi has developed agricultural tourism activities, such as fishing, by expanding and extending new rural industries and business forms.

Shuangtang has innate advantages in developing rural tourism. The Liudao Ecological Scenic Area is one of the important habitats for wild animals in Shanghai and the only land bird protection base in Jiading, covering an area of 370 mu and planting more than 110 kinds of trees.

The village also boasts rich cultural and tourism resources such as a golf club, an equestrian club and a children's activity camp. There are three ancient buildings registered as Jiading's immovable cultural relics.

"By hosting citizen sports meetings, farmer harvest festivals and agricultural experience activities, we further explore new ways of agricultural tourism development, attracting about 60,000 tourists every year and creating 300 jobs," said Zhu.