Yangpu has made significant achievements in fulfilling its 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), particularly in improving people's livelihood, delivering public services, and renovating the former industrial center into an innovation hub, according to a briefing on Thursday.

The downtown district, once an industrial base, has a legacy of a large number of old neighborhoods, thus there has been a formidable challenge in meeting local residents' demand for modern living amenities.

In this aspect, the district has seen leapfrog development. By 2022, Yangpu had finished renovation of all old houses classified as below Grade II, traditionally defined as dilapidated buildings lacking flush toilet, or even unsafe structurally. By 2024, the district had completed the renovation of all shanty houses or shelters in the district.

This year has witnessed a complete farewell to the once prevailing practice of carrying overnight defecation and urination within homes in a matong, or night chamber (a wooden or plastic container), to be emptied in the morning into a nearby latrine, or a collector.

Over the past five years, relocated or renovated housing amounted to 421,000 square meters, involving a total of 20,000 households.

Nor are the improved buildings the only aspect of improvement. In view of the changing demographics, Yangpu has done much in catering to the needs of the elderly and children, by setting up community canteens, providing improved medical care, nurseries, kindergartens, and schools, especially bearing in mind the needs of working parents.