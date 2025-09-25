Yangpu has made significant achievements in fulfilling its 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), particularly in improving people's livelihood, delivering public services, and renovating the former industrial center into an innovation hub, according to a briefing on Thursday.
The downtown district, once an industrial base, has a legacy of a large number of old neighborhoods, thus there has been a formidable challenge in meeting local residents' demand for modern living amenities.
In this aspect, the district has seen leapfrog development. By 2022, Yangpu had finished renovation of all old houses classified as below Grade II, traditionally defined as dilapidated buildings lacking flush toilet, or even unsafe structurally. By 2024, the district had completed the renovation of all shanty houses or shelters in the district.
This year has witnessed a complete farewell to the once prevailing practice of carrying overnight defecation and urination within homes in a matong, or night chamber (a wooden or plastic container), to be emptied in the morning into a nearby latrine, or a collector.
Over the past five years, relocated or renovated housing amounted to 421,000 square meters, involving a total of 20,000 households.
Nor are the improved buildings the only aspect of improvement. In view of the changing demographics, Yangpu has done much in catering to the needs of the elderly and children, by setting up community canteens, providing improved medical care, nurseries, kindergartens, and schools, especially bearing in mind the needs of working parents.
A hub for talent, tech innovation
A total of 14 new schools have been set up, which can accommodate over 7,000 students, enabling many pupils to have access to good educational resources right at their doorstep.
Notably, the district accounts for an unusually large proportion of college graduates in the city, given the presence of a number of high profile universities, such as Fudan University, Tongji University and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. This advantage provides Yangpu with a significant talent pool in pursuing its stated objective of turning the once old industrial center into a place where cutting edge innovative technology is being developed and, more importantly, put into application.
This is reflected in glowing numbers.
During the 14h Five-Year Plan period, a total of 18 state-level science and technology awards and 40 percent of city-level sci-tech awards have been conferred to entities located in Yangpu.
In technological development, the district has attached particular importance to digital technology, and artificial intelligence, with the online economy, smart manufacturing, and creative design sectors promising to be industrial clusters worth 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) each.
The district is also paying growing attention to a number of other sectors, such as biopharma and health, services for sci-tech, and low-carbon, green technology.
Yangpu has also been proactive in fostering infrastructure and ecology favoring the development of trendy sectors such as livestreaming celebrities and multichannel networks (MCNs), by creating the necessary infrastructure, and by proffering incentives on rentals. One-stop legal and administrative services are also available.