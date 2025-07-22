Sam's Club has pulled several snack products from its shelves in China after facing a wave of backlash from members who accused the warehouse retailer of compromising its premium, members-only image by selling mass-market goods.
The removal of items such as Orion's low-sugar Choco Pie and Weilong spicy strips followed days of heated discussion online. Shoppers criticized the decision to stock snacks widely available in convenience stores, arguing that Sam's had shifted away from its reputation for curated and high-quality selections.
"I paid for the membership because I expected something I couldn't get anywhere else," one user wrote on Xiaohongshu, a popular lifestyle platform. "Now I'm seeing the same stuff I buy at the corner shop."
The low-sugar Choco Pie – priced at 49.9 yuan (US$6.95) for a 48-piece pack – became a lightning rod for frustration. Many said it tasted overly sweet and ordinary.
Some members expressed dismay that crowd favorites like mochi, egg yolk pastries, and Thai coconut puddings were disappearing just as mainstream snack brands were being brought in.
Customer service staff confirmed to The Paper that these products had been pulled from all Sam's Club stores in China but declined to reveal the reason.
But while social media was flooded with complaints, not everyone agreed with the outrage. A Weibo user taunted some members' insistence on "feeling premium" about shopping there. "As long as the quality is good, that's enough. Sam's Club is about big portions and better value," one comment read.
Some netizens pushed back, mocking what they saw as a misplaced sense of elitism. "You paid 260 yuan a year and now think you're entitled to foie gras?" one user joked.
Sam's Club currently charges 260 yuan per year for standard membership and 680 yuan for premium membership in China.
The dispute reflects a deeper tension about what membership-based retail in China is supposed to offer.
Sam's Club has rapidly expanded in China in recent years, with over 45 locations and more planned. As it scales, the brand faces mounting pressure to localize and reach new demographics, while maintaining its image as a selective and international shopping destination.
That brand identity has already come under scrutiny in recent months. On Black Cat, a consumer complaint platform, Sam's-related grievances — including allegations of poor quality control, misleading nutritional labels, and expired goods — have surpassed 10,000.
According to analysts, Sam's Club's growth in China has relied on catering to well-off families with high-quality and differentiated products. A report by Pacific Securities said its success stemmed from offering value-for-money bulk goods and exclusive items, along with aggressive online marketing.
"Sam's Club is trying to grow, and fast," said Li Weihua, a researcher at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. "But that means broadening its appeal. The challenge is whether it can do that without alienating its core customer base."