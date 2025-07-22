Sam's Club has pulled several snack products from its shelves in China after facing a wave of backlash from members who accused the warehouse retailer of compromising its premium, members-only image by selling mass-market goods.

The removal of items such as Orion's low-sugar Choco Pie and Weilong spicy strips followed days of heated discussion online. Shoppers criticized the decision to stock snacks widely available in convenience stores, arguing that Sam's had shifted away from its reputation for curated and high-quality selections.

"I paid for the membership because I expected something I couldn't get anywhere else," one user wrote on Xiaohongshu, a popular lifestyle platform. "Now I'm seeing the same stuff I buy at the corner shop."

The low-sugar Choco Pie – priced at 49.9 yuan (US$6.95) for a 48-piece pack – became a lightning rod for frustration. Many said it tasted overly sweet and ordinary.

Some members expressed dismay that crowd favorites like mochi, egg yolk pastries, and Thai coconut puddings were disappearing just as mainstream snack brands were being brought in.