More than 2,300 couples tied the knot across Shanghai on Friday, setting a 10-year record for the Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day.

Among them, 20 couples registered their marriages at the Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, marking the debut of this unique registration spot. The service is available once a month.

The first couples arrived at 9am to complete their paperwork on the 52nd floor, greeted by breathtaking panoramic views of Lujiazui's shimmering skyline and the winding Huangpu River. From there, they ascended to the 121st floor's "Sky Fantasia," also known as the "glass box," where they posed with their marriage certificates, capturing unforgettable memories high above the city.

"Getting our marriage certificate here, I feel like the whole city is witnessing our love," said newlyweds Han Wen and Liu Yongxiong.