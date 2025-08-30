More than 2,300 couples tied the knot across Shanghai on Friday, setting a 10-year record for the Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day.
Among them, 20 couples registered their marriages at the Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, marking the debut of this unique registration spot. The service is available once a month.
The first couples arrived at 9am to complete their paperwork on the 52nd floor, greeted by breathtaking panoramic views of Lujiazui's shimmering skyline and the winding Huangpu River. From there, they ascended to the 121st floor's "Sky Fantasia," also known as the "glass box," where they posed with their marriage certificates, capturing unforgettable memories high above the city.
"Getting our marriage certificate here, I feel like the whole city is witnessing our love," said newlyweds Han Wen and Liu Yongxiong.
Romantic economy
This marriage boom is part of a broader wave fueled by the "romantic economy."
According to Tongcheng Travel, romantic hotel packages – featuring specially decorated rooms and immersive audiovisual experiences – have seen high demand. Post-90s and post-00s customers made up nearly 70 percent of hotel bookings during the Qixi Festival.
Trip.com also reported that nearly 40 percent of hotel bookings on Qixi night were for high-end hotels, with room prices rising by about 10 percent compared to the previous day.
Newlyweds are turning to Meituan for photography services to capture their special moments, while orders for on-demand gift deliveries have surged. On the eve of Qixi, sales of digital gadgets, beauty products, and jewelry more than doubled, with Chinese-style flower bouquets and gold accessories among the top sellers.
Heytea has introduced Valentine's Day-themed accessories in 17 cities, blending tea culture with Qixi festivities. Their special tea drink stickers and gift offerings have sparked nationwide interest.
A leading destination for Qixi
Notably, Shanghai has emerged as one of the top three most popular destinations for Qixi, with special activities like food tours, romantic light shows, and unique cultural experiences drawing a large influx of tourists, according to online travel operator Tuniu.
At Super Brand Mall, the third "Bingo Festival Weekend Market" runs every Friday to Sunday in August at Fucheng Road, offering sunset concerts and open-air cinemas for a relaxed riverside vibe.
Meanwhile, the second Maillard Festival, held at the Centre d'Art Rodin from August 28 to 31, showcases live performances spanning pop, jazz, and blues.
Through August 31, cultural events also take place across Gaoqiao Old Street, Chuansha Ancient Town and Zhoupu Town. Traditional activities like needle threading and hand-painted fans have attracted many visitors, giving them a chance to engage with China's rich cultural heritage.