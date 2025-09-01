More than 1.8 million primary and secondary school students in Shanghai kicked off the new semester on Monday. The number saw an increase of 13,000 from last year.

To keep pace with the city's development and shifting demographic trends, Shanghai has stepped up efforts to coordinate the allocation of basic education resources. This semester alone, 34 new schools have opened their doors across the city.

One standout is the Xuhui Experimental Primary School Affiliated to Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School. Breaking free from the constraints of traditional classrooms, the brand-new campus features more than 50 flexible, diverse learning spaces. It has also brought on board top experts from various fields to serve as special "deputy principals", including Fan Chunhai, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Wu Minxia, an Olympic diving champion, to support students' all-round development.