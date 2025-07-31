Jiading New City unveils blueprint to develop 7 key zones

Jiading New City will develop seven key zones with various functions, from biomedicine and new energy to history and culture, enhancing its competitiveness in the industrial pattern of the Yangtze River Delta region. As one of the five key "new cities" in Shanghai, Jiading New City now boasts convenient transportation, a leading ecological environment among suburban areas, mature public service facilities, and a vibrant commercial atmosphere after two decades of development. It has become a high-quality urban public service area with a radiating effect on the Yangtze River Delta region. The development blueprint of the seven zones was unveiled by the district government on July 30, and it will center on the Hengli River with the commitment to develop a new pattern of industry-city integration.

Ti Gong

Based on the blueprint, the Jiading New City Central Activity Zone highlights the aggregation effect of urban core functions, and the Jiabao Smart Bay Future City Practice Zone outlines the innovation vision of future cities. The Ximen Historical and Cultural Block integrates history and modernity, while United Imaging Town emphasizes the agglomeration advantages of medical devices and high-end equipment industries. The Madong Industry-City Integration Development Demonstration Zone clarifies the coordinated path of industry-city integration. Meanwhile, the Jiading Science and Innovation Core demonstrates the suburban district's capacity of scientific and technological innovation, and Juneng Town reveals the development potential of new energy industries. The Central Activity Zone, with a planned area of 4.56 square kilometers, aims to integrate the city into nature and introduce nature into the city.

Ti Gong

The Yuanxiang Cultural Loop has been created in the zone, featuring 12 architectural pieces around Yuanxiang Lake, linked together like pearls on a string. It integrates the old and the new, tradition and fashion, and creates new space for residents to relax, exercise, read, visit exhibitions and engage in artistic exchanges. A number of commercial complexes will be built and upgraded to reshape consumption functions, actively develop the debut economy and the night economy, and enhance the vitality value of the area. The Shanghai Jiading Outlets project, with a total construction area of 204,000 square meters, will introduce about 30 international brands making their debut in the district. Xidajie Street, in the heart of the West Gate historical area, is one of Jiading's historical and cultural landmarks that dates back around 1,500 years. It houses the former residence of Wu Yunchu, known as the "MSG king" for founding China's first factory to produce monosodium glutamate, a food flavoring, and the former residence of Gu Weijun (also known as Wellington Koo), the first modern Chinese diplomat. The four-phase Xidajie Street renovation project aims to build a vibrant block with various functions covering culture and entertainment, innovative business, commercial service, tourism and sightseeing, and accommodation. Construction on the first phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and includes Huguo Temple, the Culture Park and the Xidajie commercial complex. "Industries and the city trigger chemical reactions here, and diverse elements such as future industries, culture and history and sci-tech innovation core are not a simple superimposition of functions, but an integration," said Yao Yili, Party secretary and director of the Jiading New City Development Office.