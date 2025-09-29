American travel blogger Christian Grossi has gone viral on TikTok after testing a lower-limb exoskeleton robot at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China.

Weighing just 1.8–2 kilograms, the device straps to the user’s waist and knees and connects to a mobile app. Using AI gait recognition, it automatically senses movements — such as walking, running, or climbing — and provides real-time power assistance, according to his video posted on September 26.

“It’s moving for me!... I’m putting no effort in running, and I'm like running so good!” Grossi exclaimed in the video, which has already racked up 2.6 million likes and 62,200 comments.

Netizens flooded the comments in awe, saying they were stunned by how advanced Chinese wearable tech has become. Many praised China’s ability to deliver futuristic gear at a fraction of US costs, with some saying it would be of great help to disabled people.

The exoskeleton retails for under US$1,000 and can be rented for as little as US$22 per day — far cheaper than similar medical devices in the US. Staff can fit and calibrate the gear in just 2–3 minutes.

Beyond tourism, the device has drawn attention for its broader applications. At scenic spots such as the Great Wall, Yellow Mountain, Mount Tai, and Wuyi Mountain, visitors pay 60–100 yuan (US$8.42-14.04) for 3-hour rentals to ease fatigue, particularly among elderly or less fit hikers.