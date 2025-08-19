Hongqiao hub will pilot smart vehicles

Minhang District will designate areas like Hongqiao Transportation Hub as pilot zones for testing intelligent connected vehicles.

Han Dadong, head of the automobile industry division at the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said open road networks will allow intelligent connected vehicles in selected Minhang neighborhoods.

The goal is to better align with the city's initiatives and connect open roads for autonomous driving tests.

Shanghai awarded new intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) demonstration operation licenses during the 2025 World AI Conference.

By 2027, the city plans to enable autonomous driving on 2,000 square kilometers and 5,000 kilometers of roadways.

The initial wave of licensed enterprises targets smart mobility, long-haul logistics and last-mile deliveries.

The licenses cover two important sectors: smart taxis and smart freight, with Baidu's smart driving Shanghai division and Dazhong Transportation (Group) Co Ltd among them.

By 2027, Shanghai aims to have over 6 million passenger trips with Level 4 autonomous vehicles, open over 5,000 kilometers of roads to autonomous driving, and equip over 90 percent of new vehicles with Level 2 and Level 3 functionalities.

The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization plans to gradually extend autonomous driving zones, including complete coverage in the Pudong New Area and key districts like Fengxian and Minhang, and interlink test sites, according to officials.