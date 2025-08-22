9 men, 22,000 yuan: A VIP ride up Mt Emei for 131kg tourist

A video of an overweight tourist being carried up Mount Emei in a traditional sedan chair – known in southwestern China as a huagan – has gone viral. The tourist, who weighs 131.5kg, paid a total of 22,100 yuan (US$3,076), including tips, for a round trip of roughly 42 kilometers, according to veteran carrier Song, who spoke to Yangcheng Evening News. It took nine chairmen working in shifts to transport him from Guangfu Temple at the base to the God of Wealth Hall at Xianfeng Temple, about halfway up the mountain.

Song recalled that the tourist contacted him on August 15. Because of the man's size, he had to gather extra carriers and track down a larger sedan chair that could barely fit him. Despite the challenges, Song described the customer as cheerful and easygoing: "When we set off, there was a drizzle. I held an umbrella for him, but he said it wasn't needed. He even joined us in chanting 'Hei-zuo! Hei-zuo!' as we carried him up. We reached our destination before dark," he said. The next day, heavy rain fell during the descent. Carriers shielded the man with a raincoat and umbrella. Pleased with their service, the tourist gave each of them a 100-yuan tip. Song said that a standard ride for a visitor under 75kg costs about 240 yuan per kilometer, carried by two men. Discounts are offered for lighter loads or round trips, while heavier passengers are charged more. Normally, the same Guangfu–Xianfeng journey would cost around 6,000 yuan. "This was the biggest job I've had in 32 years," Song admitted, adding that his previous record was a 6,000-yuan trip transporting a child near Leidongping. The tourist reportedly enjoyed the ride so much that he promised to return next year. Song said he would prepare an even bigger chair for comfort.

Huagan, made of bamboo poles with a suspended seat, have been used for centuries in southwest China's mountainous regions. Today, though cable cars and buses are available, they remain a distinctive cultural feature of Mount Emei, offering visitors a traditional – if not controversial – way to experience the mountain's rugged paths.

The debate over the price of hard labor The video has reignited debate online about the ethics of human-powered transport. Many Chinese netizens criticized sedan chairs as exploitative, calling them "paying for others' hardship." That conversation soon broadened, as many drew parallels to another recent controversy – the steep cost of a mountain rescue. A blogger who was injured by falling rocks on Mount Reddomain in Ganzi, Sichuan Province, paid locals 60,000 yuan for a 12-hour rescue. With a fractured femur, she was carried down on a stretcher by 10 villagers. She later said the fee was reasonable and expressed gratitude to the rescuers who risked their own safety. For comparison, a commercial rescue helicopter in China costs at least 200,000 yuan per flight.