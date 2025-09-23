The world's largest industrial fair by exhibition space, the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2025, opened in Shanghai on Tuesday. This year's event set attendance and foreign exhibitor records, demonstrating China's industrial sector's rapid growth and modernization.

Nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions and 102 professional buyers from those countries have registered for the fair. The number of pre-registered foreign visitors has doubled since last year, demonstrating this industrial event's global reach.

Li Lecheng, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said China will pursue "new-type industrialization" in the next five years. He stressed the importance of high-quality development, accelerating new pillar industries, and creating a growth mechanism for future industries like humanoid robots, brain-computer interfaces, the Metaverse, and quantum computing.